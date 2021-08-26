Millcreek Twp wants public input on proposed zoning ordinance in Thursday open house

Millcreek Township is asking for the public’s input on their proposed zoning ordinance during another one of their four open houses.

The meetings are set up for the community after completing a comprehensive plan in 2018, called “Embrace Millcreek.” That plan recommended the township to focus on redoing its zoning codes.

The Township says implementing mixed-use districts will allow more flexibility in the development.

“We can have multiple uses, so potentially residential along with commercial or office use,” said Matthew Waldinger, the Planning and Development Manager for Millcreek Township. “It’s not that we’re going to force, but we are going to allow people to do it, so you would have the potential of, say, having a building that has offices or retail on the first floor and then apartments above.”

Thursday’s meeting will take place at the Municipal Building on W. 26th street from 5 to 7 p.m.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31st at Belle Valley Fire Department, and the final meeting will be on Thursday, September 2nd at Zuck Park Picnic Shelter.

For the full draft of Millcreek township’s map click here.

