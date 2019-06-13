Millcreek woman will head to trial in relation to 80 one-pot meth lab bust

A Millcreek woman is heading to trial for her alleged role in operating a meth lab. Amanda Trask in court today facing criminal charges in connection to her arrest in April.
Millcreek Police found more than 80 suspected one-pot methamphetamine labs in a home on Meridian. Trask and two men, John Thorr, Jr. and Richard Vollmer, were also arrested.
Today, the judge bound over all but two of the charges against Trask. She remains in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.
Thorr and Volmer also remain behind bars.
