Millcreek woman will head to trial in relation to 80 one-pot meth lab bust

A doctor at UPMC Hamot is considered a hero, and today, he was recognized for that moniker.

Dr. Paul Malaspina is a general and trauma surgeon at UPMC Hamot. Dr. Malaspina didn't go to medical school until the age of 35. At that point, he had already gained experience in emergency and trauma care, thanks to previous career roles as an EMT then paramedic, and finally, as a surgical physician assistant.

"I work with a large group of people my partners. This whole hospital, the pros in town. We all do this."

Dr. Malaspina has been at UPMC Hamot for the past 20 years.