Millcreek Wrestling gives back to the community with fundraiser at Elevate Chruch

Millcreek wrestling held a fundraiser at Elevate Church on December 4th.

The new non-profit organization was put together to help outreach to the community through athletes.

On December 4th the organization did a local toy donation for veteran families and the Erie City Mission.

The kids of Millcreek Wrestling also benefit from the fundraiser by learning the importance of giving back to the community.

“We partner with the Erie City Mission to help show the importance of giving back to people that need it and extending a hand when people are down,” said Jim Hartkin, Director of Millcreek Wrestling.

The toys donated will be split evenly between the veteran families and the Erie City Mission.

The next fundraiser will be next Saturday December 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. along with a toy drop at the Erie Sports Center on Saturday the 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

