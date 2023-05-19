(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Got any old appliances or scrap metal laying around?

The Millfair Composting Center will take it off your hands free of charge on Saturday, May 20, as part of the Millfair Special Collection event.

Located at 2301 Millfair Road, the center will be accepting items ranging from old automotive batteries to washers and dryers, as well as offering paper shredding, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. However, tires and appliances with Freon, such as refrigerators and A/C units, will come with a $15 cash-only fee.

Tire donations will also come with a $5 fee and must be automobile or light truck tires to be accepted, up to eight tires will be permitted per household.

Free residential paper shredding will also be offered for up to five 2×3 boxes or equivalent in bags. Paperclips and staples must be removed and businesses must make other arrangements.

According to the flyer for the event, acceptable free items include:

Appliances without Freon

Automotive batteries

Bicycles without tires

Construction and demolition waste in good condition

Hot water tanks

Lawnmowers (must not contain gas or oil)

Non-disposable propane tanks

Scrap metal

Textiles (clothing, accessories, linens, curtains, towels, etc.)

Washers and dryers

Items not accepted include:

Bedsprings

Electronics (televisions, computers, etc.)

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Gas Tanks

Paint and paint thinner

Pesticides

Trash

The Millfair Compost Center is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the Millfair Compost Center, check out the Millcreek Township website here.