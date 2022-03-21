A new food waste drop-off pilot program launched at the Millfair Compost Center.

This program partnered with Conservation Compost to bring Erie County’s first municipal food waste program to the public. There will be a monthly fee of $15 to get a bucket with a one month supply of compostable liners.

The Millcreek Township recycling coordinator said this is one way to keep your household green.

“The average American wastes 220 pounds of food every single year, and that increases methane and greenhouse gases, greenhouse gas emissions. This is one thing that you can do to be sustainable, to be green and eco friendly, and it’s very easy to do,” said Jessica Stutzman, Millcreek Township Recycling Coordinator.

All Erie County residents are eligible to sign up for the food waste drop-off pilot program.