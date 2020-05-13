Millfair Compost Center resuming normal operating hours

Effective immediately, the Millfair Compost Center will resume normal hours of operation. This is located at 2301 Millfair Road.

According to a news release from Millcreek Township. Customers are required to wear a mask at the compost center as well as maintain six feet social distancing.

The hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday 8:00a.m.- 5:00p.m.

Friday- Saturday 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Noon- 5:00 p.m.

Residents in Millcreek, Fairview and West Erie County may drop off organic materials for free. You can drop off acceptable items including: brush, leaf waste, non-food garden residue, shrubbery and tree trimmings.

There will also be products available for sale including: Compost, Fine Mulch, Coarse Mulch (FREE), Screened Dirt, Unscreened Dirt, and Wood Chips (FREE) while supplies last. Only checks and credit cards are accepted.

You can visit the Millcreek Township Recycling Department and Millfair Compost Center for more information.