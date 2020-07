The Millfair Tire Collection & Paper Shred Day previously rescheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tires should be disposed of at any retail tire dealer, however a nominal disposal fee may apply.

According to Millcreek Township, the Millcreek Recycling Department is looking forward to hosting its next special collection event on Saturday, May 15, 2021.