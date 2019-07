Milling and repaving work continues on West 12 Street, despite a large motorcycle rally being held at the nearby Harley Davidson Dealership.

Right now, the crews are working on the outside east bound lane of the road, starting at West 12 Street and Marshall.

That work is heading east, and at some point will work across Powell, where Harley Davidson’s Bike Week is taking place.

Other paving work on Route 86 could impact the Roar on the Shore festival when it gets underway Wednesday.