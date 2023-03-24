(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One lucky lottery participant recently scratched their way into a million dollars.

Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a $1-million winning scratch-off lottery ticket recently was sold in McKean County. The ticket was part of the Millionaire Maker game. It was sold at Walmart, 50 Foster Brook Blvd. in Bradford.

The scratch-off game costs $20 to play. The Bradford Walmart will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off winning tickets expire one year after the published end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. A Pennsylvania Lottery announcement about the winning ticket notes that scratch-off tickets are distributed at random and the location of winning tickets are only known after prizes have been claimed.