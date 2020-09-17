Millions in CARES Act funding to make impact in Erie community

The $24.3 million of CARES Act funding will start making its way into the community soon.

There were 249 small businesses that applied for funding. The county looks to pay out more than $5 million to help support the businesses due to the impact of COVID-19.

As for non-profits, 107 applied and the county looks to pay out just over $6 million.

$1 million has been set aside to go towards miscellaneous funding. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says council will look to give VisitErie $500,000.

“This funding is crucial. There are many non-profits and small businesses that are on the edge of staying in business. We believe this money won’t solve all of their problems, but will hopefully help them make it through the next couple of months until we can get things back to a more normal.” Dahlkemper said.

Another $500,000 is expected to go towards volunteer firefighters. Municipalities can also apply for funding to cover cost accumulated related to the pandemic.