Millions of Americans will be traveling on the roads and the skies this Thanksgiving

Here is a look at I-90 and Peach Street where traffic is getting heavier with holiday travelers both leaving from and arriving to Erie Wednesday evening.

Millions of Americans will be hitting the roads and the skies this Thanksgiving Day.

According to AAA, this is a sign of things returning to normal.

We spoke to travelers who are anxious to see their family members.

The number of cars on the road is close to what it was before the pandemic and 54 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving and 48 million are doing so by car.

Michael Frew is one of the 48 million Americans on the road this Thanksgiving weekend.

Coming in from Phoenix Arizona, he stopped in Erie to get some gas and is on his way to visit his family in Rochester New York.

“You know be patient because there is going to be some crazies out there. Things will happen just be patient and take a deep breath and try not to worry about it,” said Michael Frew, Phoenix Arizona Resident.

AAA said that the price of gas is not impacting the numbers of people on the roads.

Many of them just want to see family and friends, including Frew who hasn’t seen his family in Rochester for five years.

“Well I think it’s wonderful because we have not seen anybody in a long time and we are all vaccinated, and my family is vaccinated, and we all feel pretty safe getting together and taking all the proper precautions, and it will be nice to see them instead of being isolated,” said Frew.

Lorraine Jones was at the Erie International Airport waiting for her flight to Chicago to visit her daughter’s family.

“It’s still fine. I’m just excited to see her and it’s faster to go to fly then it is to drive,” said Lorraine Jones, Warren PA Resident.

AAA projections are pretty positive compared to the height of the pandemic.

“It is good news for the travel industry and the economy because these numbers are 13% over 2020 and within five percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019,” said Lynda Lambert, Media Spokesperson Safety Advisor for AAA.

Lambert said to plan ahead when you leave and return, get out as early as possible between noon and 8 P.m. today are the most heavily travel times.

If you have not already left, leave later tonight or even leave tomorrow.

