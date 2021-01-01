Millions of dollars of investment through LERTA program making its way to the City of Erie

The City of Erie is seeing millions of dollars of investment through its LERTA program.

Mayor Joe Schember announced that the city is up to 222 permits totaling more than $84 million through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program

The program was established back in July of 2019.

Of the permits, 163 are for residential projects totaling more than $12 million. There are 59 commercial projects equaling out to just under $72 million.

“I was hoping to be over $100 million by the end of the year, but especially in the last couple of months here in November and December, there hasn’t been as much activity. I am thinking once we get the pandemic under control, I am thinking things might really explode once that happens next year and we can have a lot of things going on.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember says by this time next year, he would like to reach $150 million.