Minerva pedestal unveiled at the Blasco Library

The unveiling of the Minerva pedestal took place at the Blasco Library this morning.

After restoration, the Minerva statue is back in the Blasco Library on the bayfront.

Minerva is the Roman goddess of knowledge and the statue was donated to the Erie County Library in 1899.

In the 1960’s the Minerva statue disappeared.

More than 50 years later, in 2019 she was returned to the Blasco Library.

A digital collections librarian spoke at todays event and said that when historical items like Minerva are returned to their original location they gain meaning for a city or building like the library.

“With Minerva missing, she was probably well taken care of, but now that she is here, she can really be on full display and appreciated by as many people as possible. I think she is a symbol of hope,” said Courtney Baran, Digital Collections Librarian at the Blasco Library.

You can now visit the Minerva during the library’s operating hours listed here.