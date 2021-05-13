Minerva Statue back at the Blasco Library following restoration

The past was present as part of a ceremony on the Erie Bayfront.

The unveiling of the Minerva Pedestal took place at the Blasco Library. After restoration, the Minerva Statue has resumed its place as part of the city’s library.

Minerva is the Roman goddess of knowledge.

The statue was donated to the Erie County Library in 1899. In the 1960’s, the Minerva Statue disappeared from the Erie Public Library.

But in 2019, more than 50 years later, she was finally returned.

“With Minerva missing, she was probably well taken care of. But now that she’s here she can really be on full display and appreciated by as many people as possible. I think she is a symbol of hope,” said Courtney Baran, digital collections librarian, Blasco Library.

You can now visit Minerva during the library’s operating hours.