Minerva statue being restored at the Blasco Library

Restoration work begins on a 100-year-old statue.

The Minerva statue was originally in the Perry Square Library before disappearing.

The statue has since returned to the Blasco Library and is now being restored by a local artist.

Work includes fixing scratches and knicks which accumulated on the statue during the 80 years it was missing.

“This is a great way to bring the community and library’s history back to life and have this in the library,” said Sheryl Thomas, Assistant Director of the Blasco Library.

The Minerva statue will be on display outside the heritage room at the Blasco Library once restoration is complete.