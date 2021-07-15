Mini-Great American Book Sale underway at Blasco Library

The friends of the Erie County Public Library are bringing back the annual book sale in miniature form to the lobby of the Blasco Library.

This event has been going on for 45 years, filled with a selection of 10,000 to 20,000 quality books, including autographed books, Erie history books, vintage books, and many more.

The sale will take place in the lobby area of Blasco Library. Book prices are set at $1 for hardcover & large paperbacks, and $0.50 for regular paperbacks.

The coordinator of the book sale says while many purchase the books, their money would be going towards a good cause.

“We’re here to raise money for programming for the library, all the children’s programming and adult programming, the speakers, the giveaways for the children, all the different reading programs we pay for. This is what we’re raising money for,” said Marion Gallivan, coordinator, book sale.

The sale will take place July 15-July 17:

Thursday, July 15: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 16: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (select books will be half-price this day)

Those interested are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection.

Proceeds from the book sale directly benefit Erie County Public Library’s programming, including children’s book boxes, adult speaker series, and community computer classes.

Anyone who donates unopened dog or cat food at any library location for the library’s Tails & Tales pet food drive will receive a coupon for 1 free book at the Mini-Great American Book Sale.

