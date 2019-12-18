Minimum wage legislation stalls in the PA House

The Pennsylvania State House has decided against taking up a minimum wage increase.

Last month, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 79, raising minimum wage to $9.50 an hour in 2022.

The House decided to leave the bill in the committee. This comes after the Governor warned that if no bill was passed that he would allow the Independent Regulatory Review Commission to proceed with a vote to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of Pennsylvania workers.

That means next year the state threshold for time and a half pay would be raised from $36,000 to $45,500.

“Thousands of hard working men and women struggle to support themselves and their families because of our embarrassingly low minimum wage,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Secretary, Department of Labor and Industry.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.