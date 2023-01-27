(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to east side of the roadway, striking a speed limit sign with the front bumper.

The vehicle then traveled up an embankment. As it lost momentum, it rolled onto its roof.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did not deploy during the accident. The car had to be physically rolled back onto its wheels and was loaded onto a personal trailer to be taken from the scene.

The driver reportedly suffered some soreness and decided to go to the hospital in a private vehicle, the report said.