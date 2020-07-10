Minority Community Investment Coalition Offering Help in the Community

Help for Erie’s disadvantaged community is on the way with the Minority Community Investment Coalition being given the green light.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition purchased Savocchio Park and an additional 15 vacant lots and they’re working with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority to bring new developments into disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“One thing that we want to do is provide jobs, we want to provide opportunities for the under served population,” said MCIC founder Shantel Hilliard.

In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Erie, MCIC and others were ready to respond.

The organization delivered almost 45,000 meals to seniors, the disabled, working parents and Erie School District students who were unable to pick up their school meals.

Last month, MCIC teamed up with other partnering organizations that offered mobile COVID testing sites for free.

The testing was provided to almost 400 people.

The former Erie Mayor said it warmed her heart seeing the community together and staying together for the better future.

“Please, please wear masks, keep your distance, wash your hands and understand that you are out future, we need you,” said Former Mayor of the City of Erie Joyce Savocchio.