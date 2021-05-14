Minority Community Investment Coalition presented with Automated External Defibrillators

Representatives from UPMC Hamot are reaching out to the minority community, providing automated external defibrillators to local community centers.

Members of the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC) were presented with AEDs at the Booker T. Washington Center on Friday afternoon.

The Hamot Health Foundation delivering the equipment to help those having a heart attack. An AED can deliver an electrical shock to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm and save a life.

Shantel Hilliard, executive director of the Booker T. Washington Center, says this equipment could be useful in an emergency situation.

“We have many people coming through our facilities every day and you just never know when someone is going to run into a medical emergency, and to have the resources to be able to possibly save someone’s life is very critical and very important and we really are very excited about having that opportunity.” Hilliard said.

AEDs were also provided to the Martin Luther King Center and Urban Erie Development Corporation