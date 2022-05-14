A renaissance is continuing to take place throughout Erie. This time on the east side of the city.

Here is more on what is taking place and how it is expected to benefit the community.

The Minority Contractor’s Forum is maximizing their efforts to revitalize the east side of Erie and continue redevelopment throughout the city.

Residents have noticed revitalization over the last few months from the Flagship City Food Hall to the Flagship City Living Apartments in Downtown Erie.

The revitalization will now be expanding to the east side of the city with the Eastside Renaissance.

“The Eastside Renaissance is about the people and transforming lives and mindsets on the east side for those that have been underserved for years,” said Matthew Harris, Founding Member of Eastside Renaissance.

“The Eastside Renaissance is a comprehensive plan to revitalize Erie’s east side with a concentration on the Parade Street corridor bringing Parade Street back to it’s original glory,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, President of Eastside Renaissance.

The project has been discussed for the last three years and on Saturday all minority contractors in the City of Erie were brought together to discuss their efforts.

“We’re talking about from 6th and Parade all the way to 12th and Parade the acquisition of properties. We already have 15 properties under our control and we have another 15 properties that we have options on,” said Brock.

“The vision that we have is it’s mindset is two fold. One obviously there’s infrastructure rehabilitation. There’s a lot of building that needs to be done, but it really is about the people,” said Marcus Atkinson, Founding Member of Eastside Renaissance.

Those involved with leading the Eastside Renaissance shared what it means to have a community effort involved with the project.

“It means everything. I think that there’s an obligation that comes along with the community work that we’ve done over the years. We use the term all of the time that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. There are a lot of people that have laid the foundation for community work long before we came,” said Atkinson.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Bishop Brock said that residents can expect to see serious renovations begin within the next few weeks.