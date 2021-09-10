Miss Erie Pageant returns to Erie

A new Miss Erie was crowned on Friday night.

The Miss Erie 2021 Pageant returned to The Zone to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The event also honored the reigning Miss Erie, Rebecca Mae.

Organizers said this is one of the biggest turnouts they’ve had over the years.

“It is important because it keeps the culture alive,” said Tony Gressley, co-manager of The Zone. “… everyone is welcome in these doors “

The event was sponsored by NWPA Pride Alliance, Greater Erie Alliance for Equality and The Zone.

