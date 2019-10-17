Missing Chautauqua County woman found dead of natural causes

A 74-year old woman from Asheville, New York who had been reported missing was found dead earlier this evening.

Diana Chase was located in a wooded area near Hoag Road in the town of Harmony, this according to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department. Officials determined the cause of death to be of natural causes.

According to the news release, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Lakewood Busti Police, Corry Police, Pennsylvania State Police, the New York State Department of Corrections, among many other agencies who conducted the search for the missing woman.

The news release continues with the Sheriff’s Department expressing their thanks and gratitude to all the people and agencies who assisted in the search.