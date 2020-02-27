Missing Erie woman found alive in Seattle, Washington

Jordan Lampus, the Beaver Falls native whose van was found in Wyoming “under suspicious circumstances” has been found.

Tina Lampus, the mother of missing former Gannon student Jordan Lampus, says her daughter is being checked out in a Seattle hospital this morning.

Authorities became concerned when the young woman’s van was found in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The family, who went to Cheyenne to look for Jordan, is traveling to Seattle now to be with Jordan.

Tina told a Pittsburgh television station that her daughter was confused and missing her glasses when she was found, but appears otherwise okay.

We still don’t know why the former Gannon student headed out west or how she made her way to Seattle after leaving her van.