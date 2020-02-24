Missing Erie woman’s car found in Wyoming

(WTAE) Jordan Lampus — Missing Erie woman whose car was found in Wyoming

WTAE—Police in Wyoming said the car of a missing woman from Erie, Pennsylvania was found on the side of a road Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol found 22-year-old Jordan Lampus’ van parked on the side of the road.

The 2006 Toyota Sienna with PA license plate GGL1167 was found near mile marker 374, police said.

Lampus was not located, and police said at this time they believe the case is “under suspicious circumstances.”

According to the Cheyenne Police Department, Lampus is entered as a missing person out of Erie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.