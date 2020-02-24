1  of  4
Missing Erie woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Wyoming

The vehicle of a missing Erie woman has turned up in Wyoming.

22-year-old Jordan Lampus was last seen Friday before 7 p.m.

Now, the Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department reports on its Facebook page that a mini van Lampus was believed to be driving was found abandoned by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe this to be “under suspicious circumstances.”

Lampus is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Lampus has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call Erie Police.

