Missing Erie woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Wyoming

The vehicle of a missing Erie woman has turned up in Wyoming.
22-year-old Jordan Lampus was last seen Friday before 7 p.m.
Now, the Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department reports on its Facebook page that a mini van Lampus was believed to be driving was found abandoned by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Troopers believe this to be “under suspicious circumstances.”
Lampus is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Lampus has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call Erie Police.