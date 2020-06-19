Missing Harborcreek man found dead; second victim found deceased following manhunt investigation

A missing Harborcreek man has been found dead in the woods near a state game land on Calkins Road in Greenfield Township.

This missing person case is in reference to the nearly day long manhunt, after which two people were charged, including Cody Potthoff. This is also the second victim found dead in relation to this incident.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a residence on Dynes Avenue in Harborcreek Township for a welfare check.

66-year old John Charles Burick was reported to be missing and the victim of foul play. Burick’s vehicle was located at a residence in Columbus Township in Warren County.

According to police, video evidence was provided that showed Burick operating his truck with a young white male passenger, suspected to be Cody Potthoff. State Troopers began searching possible locations for the missing person.

The only information that was available was “something about tall grass and possibly in the North East area.”

Police began searching numerous locations in the North East area and began searching numerous locations on foot and by patrol car.

After checking a state game land on Calkins Road in Greenfield Township, a foot search was conducted and they located the victim deceased in the woods.

Cody Potthoff will be charged Friday with murder for both victims, as well as other related charges including: kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, fleeing and eluding, multiple burglaries, thefts.

A second suspect, 24-year old Cameron James Zimmerman was identified as an accomplice to Potthoff. He has been charged with abuse of a corpse and is currently awaiting arraignment.

The deceased male located in the Nissan Sentra has been identified as 41-year old Ian Michael Welden.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Major Case Team continues with numerous interviews today to complete the timeline of events and locate the missing Chevrolet Silverado.

