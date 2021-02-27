Missing man from Ohio found deceased in wooded area near Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were contacted by the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department on February 25th at 6:30 p.m. for assistance with a death investigation.

Police later found the victim deceased in a wooded area off of Leach Road in North Shenango Township.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old David Anderson of Andover, OH. Anderson was reported missing to the Andover Police Department on February 7th.

The cause of death at this time is currently being investigated by State Police in Meadville as well as the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.