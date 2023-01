(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek teen who has been missing for several days was found on Jan. 26.

Meriska Hitt, 14, had last been seen in her home on Monday, Jan. 23. The Millcreek Police Department notified the public and asked for its assistance.

A news release early on Jan. 27 reported that the teen was found and “is fine.”

“Millcreek Police Department would like to thank the media and the public for all of their help in locating her,” the release said.