A missing person notice has been sent out on Saturday November 28th.

Reportedly, 71-year-old George Torres was last seen at Country Fair on West 18th Street.

Torres is 71-years-old, stands at five foot seven, has black hair and a black beard, and was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket with blue jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any additional information on the whereabouts of this individual please contact Erie Police at 871-1120.