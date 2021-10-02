Missing: PSP searching for missing Tidioute man

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Tidioute man.

According to state police, Maxwell James Lester, 29, was last seen at his house on Sept. 27th. Lester’s vehicle was found near the Hickory Creek Wilderness of the National Forest.

Lester is 250 pounds, 5’10, with brown hair, blue eyes, a full beard and was last seen wearing a red shirt with black sleeves, darker tan pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is ask to contact the Warren State Police Barracks at 814-728-3600.

