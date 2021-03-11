Missing shelter dog found after 5 days

We have some good news this morning – a missing dog from the Erie Humane Society was found earlier this week after being gone for five days.

Reporter Fontaine Glenn was live outside the Erie Humane Society with more on how the dog is doing.

Redman escaped from his foster care last Friday, March 5 before being spotted by one of the kennel’s staff members on her way home.

Fontaine spoke with her about what it felt like to finally find him.

Redman — a two-year-old Cattle dog mix — went missing after one day in his foster home.

“All of us kennels, we ran out and we were searching the area. It was, it was very upsetting to hear that he escaped. But we knew he was a frantic dog,” said Jordan Rovak, kennel attendant, Erie Humane Society.

Jordan Rovak, a kennel attendant at the Erie Humane Society and Redman’s primary handler, spotted him on her way home.

“My heart dropped as soon as I saw him, because I’d been looking for him for the five days and I had no sighting of him,” said Rovak.

Getting out of her car, Jordan made sure not to frighten him away.

“He kind of like stood there and tilted his head, looked at me, and I’m throwing treats at him. I didn’t go straight on towards him, I walked past him throwing treats. As soon as I got close enough for him to see who I was I called him, and he played by me, and he ran right into my arms,” said Rovak.

Redman suffered no injuries. He just needed some food and a bath.

Now that Redman is found – Rovak says how thankful she is for the community staying alert and sharing sightings over the course of those five days.

“It’s really good knowing that we have a good team that will definitely keep an eye out. Looking for him and keeping us updated on that, that was really nice so we can always be there,” said Rovak.

Jordan says Redman will not be up for adoption right now. After this incident the humane society wants to do some more training to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

If you are interested in adopting Redman, keep an eye out on their Facebook page and website for more on when he will be available.