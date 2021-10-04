Missing Tidioute man found dead in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The search for Maxwell James Lester is over, as he was found dead Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), two searches were conducted with help from K9s on Saturday and Sunday, and Lester’s body was discovered around 4 p.m. on Sunday about one mile north of a parking lot off Forest Road 119 near Camp Run Creek.

On Friday, family members reported to the PSP that Lester was missing and last seen on Sept. 27 in the afternoon. His vehicle was found on Friday afternoon on Forest Road 119 in Limestone Township, near the Hickory Creek Wilderness Area of Allegheny National Forest.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

