Missing toddler, subject of recent PA Amber Alert, found dead

The body of a missing two-year-old has been found in Blairsville.

Authorities announced Tuesday that the body of two-year-old Nalani Johnson was found in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.

The child had been the suspect of an Amber Alert after a report that she had been kidnapped.

According to the child’s father, the toddler disappeared Saturday evening when she was taken by Sharena Nancy.

According to the court paperwork, Nancy told investigators she sold the toddler for $10,000, but investigators could not confirm her story. Nancy remains in custody in the case.

“There is one individual currently in custody that has been previously reported. Allegheny County has custody of her, and we believe she’s involved. To what extent, that is still being determined,” said Patrick Dougherty, Indiana County District Attorney.

As of right now, Nancy is currently facing charges of kidnapping. No word on whether more charges will be brought against her.