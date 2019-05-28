Mission Act looks to give more healthcare options to veterans

Veterans will soon have more options when it comes to their healthcare due to the Veteran Affairs Mission Act.

The Mission Act is aimed at improving veteran access to VA healthcare. It was signed into law in 2018 and will take effect June 6.

This act provides care options closer to where veterans live, access to walk-in VA care, prescription drug procedures and more. The Mission Act eliminates a gap in care due to funding issues associated with the VA Choice Program.



VA choice funding ended in May 2018 and it was designed to help veterans get non-VA healthcare if distance or wait list issues are a problem. VA Choice continues to be funded in the short-term until it’s replaced. The Erie VA Medical Center hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to answer veterans’ questions about the mission act and what they can expect from it.

“We utilize VA Pittsburgh healthcare to deliver complimentary services across the spectrum of healthcare and so this enhances all the health care that we have and the great experience veterans know and come to expect from the Erie VA, said John Gennaro, CEO of Erie VA Medical Center.

