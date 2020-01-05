Mission Empower hosts mental health training

Health professionals and community members are tackling the topic of mental health today.

Mission Empower is teaming up with the National Alliance of Mental Illness for training on mental health. Participants had the chance to learn first hand the challenge mental health ha on family, friends and co-workers through a series of activities.

The 8-hour course also gives participants the opportunity to learn different treatment methods.

“We want to de-stigmatize mental health concerns because we all have something once in awhile, but of course there’s always more mental health concerns, let people know there are ways to assist each other. ” said Jill Hrinda-Patten, Executive Director of Mission Empower.

The next training will take place on January 13th from 9:00am-1:00pm.