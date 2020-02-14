Mission Riders raise awareness for motorcycle safety outside the Erie County Courthouse

A group of motorcycle riders are calling for justice outside of the Erie County Courthouse.

Motorcyclists are looking to raise awareness to both drivers and lawmakers about the importance of motorcycle safety.

This comes after 56-year-old Robert Moir was rear-ended by a car while riding his bike on Cherry Street back in October of 2018. Moir was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The group leading the protest, the Mission Riders, say the driver has yet to be charged in this case and that people need to be held accountable.

“To let people know that motorcycles are everywhere. In all kinds of weather it only take a second to stop and look twice. If you look twice, you’ll see things a second time you wouldn’t see the first time. Accidents usually happen between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle,” said Marty Buterbaugh, Chapter President, Alliance of Bikers Aiming Towards Education.

More than 20 bikers were in attendance, including the Injured Riders and the Alliance of Bikers Aiming Towards Education.