The Erie Humane Society was finally able to hold its third Rock and Rescue Charity Concert, and it was a sold-out event.

They were supposed to have it back in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to put it on hold, until tonight.

All the proceeds benefit their “Shelter to Service Program”, as well as the shelter pets at the humane society.

The community of animal lovers got to enjoy the concert headlined by country pop singer Mitchell Tenpenny, who himself is a big animal lover.

“I thought it was going to be a long shot to book him. He has some really great songs out right now, and we booked him back in November. He also has three rescue dogs, and he is committed to the rescue industry,” said Nicole Leone, from the Erie Humane Society.

They sold out the event with 2,100 tickets.