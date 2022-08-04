The Erie Humane Society’s Rock and Rescue concert is looking to be a big fundraiser for the charity with the help of a double platinum country music recording artist.

Mitchell Tenpenny will headline the August 13 fundraiser. Local band, Refuge, will open the night.

Tenpenny said he likes to support shelters after adopting three shelter dogs that he said changed his life.

“There’s something about rescue dogs. I don’t know, they just need you a little bit more, obviously, and they show that kind of affection. I absolutely love my puppies more than anything in the world and I’m glad we were able to rescue them,” said Mitchell Tenpenny, performing at the Erie Humane Society.

VIP tickets for the concert on the Humane Society grounds are sold out but some $25 general admission seats remain.

Tenpenny’s second album, “This Is The Heavy” is due out on August 16.

For more information and for tickets to the upcoming show, click here.