Approaching storm system will set off some wet snow by early afternoon in most areas. The mix will quickly mix with or turn to rain in Erie. Will take a little longer interior Erie/Crawford counties, where a light accumulation possible before the changeover. Farther east into Warren/Chautauqua counties, it will probably stay as a mix for much of the day, with a couple of inches of wet accumulation possible. Rain/mix will continue into Friday evening, but not much additional accumulations expected. Winds will be gusty at times, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. These systems are tricky, and things may change, so keep tabs on the latest updates at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.