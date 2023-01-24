Strong low pressure will ride up through central Ohio into Pennsylvania tomorrow. This will bring a variety of weather. Precipitation will begin as wet snow just before daybreak for the region. The snow will become steady through midday, with up to 4″ possible Meadville to Warren. Little less for Erie. Still, the snow will be heavyweight and slippery on untreated surfaces. Will see the snow mix with rain or sleet late morning into early afternoon. Can’t rule out some freezing rain as well, mainly away from the lake. The mix goes to mainly rain by mid-afternoon in most areas. Expect some difficult travel for the morning tomorrow with the snow and potential freezing mix into midday. More details at www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app.