Mixed reaction to who will be able to testify in community college evidentiary hearing

Supporters and critics of Erie County’s proposed community college have mixed reactions about who will testify in the upcoming state board of education evidentiary hearing.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has made the decision on who will be heard from in the community college evidentiary hearing.

The local group advocating for the community college, Empower Erie, will be able to testify and so will the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and state senator Joe Scarnati. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she is baffled as to why senator Joe Scarnati is able to testify.

“In his petition, he basically said that his senatorial district encompasses some of the area to be served by the proposed community college and yet his senatorial district doesn’t even touch Erie County.” Dahlkemper said.

County Executive Dahlkemper says she would like people to know this is not a public hearing, but rather trial for whether or not Erie will get a community college.

“It will be four entities with their lawyers who will be there on the 18th of March, putting forward the evidence, bringing forward witnesses, cross-examining those witnesses on the other side.” she said.

Despite sending in a petition to testify, businessman Brent Davis isn’t going to be allowed to speak at the hearing. He says he is happy that Senator Scarnati will be able to.

“I’m at least appreciative that we have a state senator that also is a senate pro-temp that supports opposing this community college.” Davis said.

County Executive Dahlkemper says she is just glad a decision on the community college will soon be date.

Senator Dan Laughlin sent us a statement in regards with his reaction to who is testifying at the hearing. The statement reads in part:

“Erie deserves a brick and mortar community college with state of the art facilities without the local taxpayer footing the bill. The governor was willing to provide $15 million towards the compromise and until the state board decides what to do- after their hearing- that’s where my support lies.”