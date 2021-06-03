Mixed reviews to overhaul of Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system

A complete overhaul of Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system has some people worried. On the other hand, some see it as a great time to find a job.

The overhaul began at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. It will modernize the system and make it easier to use, according to supporters. While the system is offline, people will not be able to file claims until its back up and running.

Career Concepts president Marc Turner says this switch could not have happened at a better time.

“Perhaps people are looking for a job change or a career change. Now is a great time to maybe consider something new.” Turner said.

Turner says there is an all-time high of job openings, over 800 jobs. It’s a great time to jump back into the job market if you are waiting to be recalled.

“There are so many employers right now out there that are willing to train and willing to just get anybody in to do work.” Turner said.

Just In Time Staffing on Peach Street also has plenty of job openings they are looking to fill. In the meantime, they will be working to understand the new system.

“Hopefully, it will be a smooth transition for everyone. During that time, hopefully, we will see a little rush of traffic come in our door.” said Jessica Bongiorno.

Bongiorno says they hope to also see a surge in July with new compensation requirements.

“They are requesting that everyone claiming benefits head out and, sort of, prove that they are out there interviewing and go to job fairs.” Bongiorno said.

The new system is supposed to be back up and running on June 8th. In the meantime, claimants can still contact the Unemployment Compensation Service Center by phone or by mail.