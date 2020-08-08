MLK Center graduates eight students from it’s inaugural Work Force Development Program

On August 7th, the MLK Center graduated eight students from it’s inaugural Work Force Development Program.

The program started in February, but because of the pandemic, it was shut down in March and they were forced to do most work online.

Most of the students are young adults. This program gives them the tools and skills to find a new opportunity and pathway.

“That means a lot to us, to see people tap into a new journey in their lives occupationally and to try new things and so it’s an exciting time for our students and the agency,” said Marcus Atkinson, President of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Atkinson said that they want to bring in another cohort in September.