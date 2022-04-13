A devastating fire sent one resident and one firefighter to the hospital.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on April 13 in the 1500 block of Pinegrove Way. This is just off of Robison Road in Summit Township near Route 19.

Flames shot out from the roof of a mobile home on Pinegrove Way in the Summit Mobile Home Park.

One neighbor rushed over to attempt to try and alert the elderly woman inside of the house.

“Fire wasn’t that bad. Once I got the dog back, I heard somebody pounding on the other side. I went over and pounded on this side on two windows and extra door they had,” said John Smith, Neighbor.

The mobile home’s light weight roof quickly collapsed once the fire began.

“Asked for one additional tanker. There was no hydrants in the park. We do know there’s a hydrant off of Curtis Road. We had West Ridge hand jack a line through the park to the apparatus that’s here already to establish a water supply,” said Kip Hayford, Fire Chief.

One woman was inside the mobile home when the fire occurred. She was taken to the trauma center after getting oxygen on the scene.

Chief Hayford said that one firefighter was injured after a ceiling fell on him. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“We just got lucky that we got here quick enough. We’re under duty staff. Two guys on the first engine on a working fire. It’s not sufficient anymore,” Hayford said.

In the past 22 years since living in the mobile home park, the neighbor said that he has not seen a fire in the park, but was relieved to hear the woman had made it out safely.

“Oh excellent, I’m glad. That was my fear that the granddaughter or her were inside,” said Smith.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.