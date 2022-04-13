A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Summit Township.

Calls went out for a structure fire at 1528 Pinegrove Way around 7:30 a.m.

The first crew on scene was told there was an occupant inside. They were able to knock down the fire from the outside before going inside to find an elderly woman.

Perry Hose Fire Chief Kip Hayford said the woman in the house at the time of the fire made it out safely with no burns. She was given oxygen for smoke inhalation and taken to the Trauma Center at UPMC Hamot by ambulance.

Fire Chief Hayford said the mobile home went up quickly and collapsed due to the lightweight roof.

No neighboring homes were damaged but a tree near the home caught on fire before firefighters put it out.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

One firefighter was injured at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.