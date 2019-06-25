Mobile Market House provides Meadville residents fresh produce

The Mobile Market House, a decommissioned CATA minibus retrofitted with coolers and solar panels will make a stop near you with some of the freshest produce this summer.

Autumn Vogel, Mobile Market Coordinator says, “It’s an outreach effort to make fresh local foods more accessible to folks. We travel all around Meadville.”

The Mobile Market supports farmers throughout the Crawford County area.

Merryn Spence, Mobile Market Coordinator tells us, “All the farmers I’ve talked to are so excited mostly to be able to share their produce around town when they personally don’t have time or energy.”

Some produce is harvested each morning and brought from farm to your table.

Danielle Philomena, a resident says, “If you can’t buy it in the store it’s great because it’s so close to where I like and it’s moderately priced and I’m looking forward to getting some more fresh produce in this area.”

The Mobile Market House will be at various destinations in Meadville until September.