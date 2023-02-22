What does a mobile van have to do with helping veterans apply for benefits claims? The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has the answer.

On Tuesday, the DMVA announced that its Mobile Veterans Outreach Vans are available throughout the commonwealth to assist veterans in starting their benefit claim paperwork through the assistance of DMVA-accredited veteran service officers.

“Every eligible veteran should be able to access the benefits they earned through their service to this nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of DMVA. “That’s why the DMVA is working to eliminate barriers to applying for benefits, like transportation, and meet veterans where they are. With our outreach programs, we’re working to make sure veterans can get the services they need, right in their communities.”

The outreach vans can be booked for community events and can be set up at convenient locations such as shopping centers, sporting events, county fairs, parades, festivals, and other events.

In 2022, the outreach vans traveled to 74 events across the state where the DMVA outreach teams worked with more than 1,850 veterans. Each outreach van is wheelchair-accessible, equipped with technology to assist veterans in applying for their benefits and staffed with accredited veteran service officers.

Visit DMVA’s website to learn more about how to request a van for a community event.