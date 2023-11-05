Hundreds of model train lovers took to Rainbow Gardens for a buy and trade show.

Tables were lined with model trains, working displays, and everything relating to the hobby.

The show organizer says it really doesn’t take too much work to get into the collection hobby, but he hopes shows like this help more people get interested.

“The younger generation isn’t really as into trains as much as the older generation is. When I got into the hobby, I was about six-years-old. Back then, it was really really popular. It’s kind of dropping off, but we’re hoping it’s gaining popularity again. I can see there is a lot of young people here, and it gives me promise,” said Bryan Hartle, show facilitator.

The show is held twice a year, it’ll be back the first sunday of March in 2024.