Model United Nations will soon be underway

The United Nations flag is raised in the City of Erie. This is ahead of the 67th Model United Nations event that will take place at Gannon University.

More than 400 students from 15 different schools will make their way to Erie for the event. During the two days, students will be challenged to compete on their assigned country’s solutions to different world issues.

“Not everyone is your friend, but you all have to work together to pass a resolution that in the actual world and the conferences,” said Anjali Sahay, Associate Professor at Gannon University. “It forces them to think outside the box and think of creative solutions for lasting peace.”

The model United Nations is scheduled to begin tomorrow and wrap up on Saturday